CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old boy accused of robbing three people on CTA trains in late November.

According to Chicago police, the teen boy has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated robbery.

Officers say the charges stem from the teen’s alleged role in two robberies that occurred on Nov. 25 and 26.

Police say the first robbery took place on a CTA train in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when the teen allegedly held up a 23-year-old woman.

A second robbery unfolded the next day when the teen allegedly held up a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman in the same area.

Officers say the teen was taken into custody on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved.