CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is facing a handful of charges in connection with two armed robberies and an attempted robbery that allegedly occurred on CTA trains in late November.

According to Chicago police, the teen is facing several felony charges including armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated robbery with the indication they were armed with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and criminal sexual abuse by use of force or threat of force.

Authorities say the charges stem from the teen’s alleged role in two armed robberies and one attempted robbery that unfolded on CTA trains over the course of two days.

Police say the first robbery allegedly occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, when the teen allegedly stole property from a 29-year-old woman inside a train in the 400 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

Authorities say an attempted robbery occurred later that evening around 12:30 a.m. when the teen tried to rob a 19-year-old woman inside a train in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in West Town.

According to police, another robbery unfolded inside a train in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Garfield Park the next day around 5 p.m. when the teen allegedly held up a 27-year-old man inside a train.

The teen was located in the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street on Saturday and taken into custody by members of the Bureau of Counter Terrorism Mass Transit Unit.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, appeared in court for a Juvenile Detention Hearing on Sunday.