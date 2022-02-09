Teen boys charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 15-year-old freshman walking home from school

CHICAGO — Two teen boys have been charged in the deadly drive-by shooting of a high school freshman who was walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Brown, 15, was shot and killed in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. He was a freshman at Chicago Military Academy and was walking home from school at the time of the shooting.

Michael Brown, 15 — courtesy Legal Help Firm



In a press conference Wednesday, Supt. Brown announced that a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in the shooting. Police believe the 16-year-old boy carjacked a vehicle earlier in the day in the 200 block of South Kildare.

Police believe the 16-year-old fired shots out of the stolen vehicle at Brown, killing him. The 16-year-old, who is being charged as an adult but was not identified at this time, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

A 15-year-old with him at the time of the shooting was also charged in connection with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“No family, no block, no community in the City of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs,” Supt. Brown said. “This is a tragedy, there are too many incidents just like this.”

The 16-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring device when he was arrested, Supt. Brown said. The pair were taken into custody just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West 63rd Street.

The boys are scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Full press conference is below.