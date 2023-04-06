CHICAGO — Two teen boys have been charged following a series of carjackings and robberies within a half hour Wednesday in Logan Square.

The boys, 13 and 15, were arrested just before 11:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of West West End Ave.

Police believe they were responsible for five crimes within a half hour throughout Logan Square earlier that day.

The timeline of the crimes is below, per Chicago police.

5:59 a.m. – 2100 block of North Whipple – carjacking of a 38-year-old man

6:14 a.m. – 2700 block of North Mozart – carjacking of a 53-year-old man

6:18 a.m. – 3600 block of West Altgeld – attempted robbery of a 55-year-old man

6:30 a.m. – 2600 block of West Cortland – robbery of a 27-year-old man

6:30 a.m. – 1800 block of North Talman – robbery of 50-year-old man

The 13-year-old boy was charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a credit card and criminal damage to property.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, two counts of robbery and attempted robbery.