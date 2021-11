CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue when an unknown car pulled up alongside and a gunman inside opened fire.

The boy was sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.