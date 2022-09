CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night.

The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled.

The boy sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.