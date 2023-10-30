CHICAGO — A teen boy has died after a shooting on the city’s South Side on Monday night.

According to Chicago police, the 16-year-old boy was critically injured after he suffered gunshot wounds to his back and right leg while in a parking lot in Avalon Park. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 87th Street just before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and officers say no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is currently underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Area Two Detectives by calling the CPD non-emergency number at (312) 746-6000. Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.