CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after 11 armed carjackings last year and four armed robberies — all in a span of seven hours.

The boy was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of 69th Place by the vehicular hijacking task force.

He’s accused of taking part in an armed carjacking and robbery spree on the morning of Aug. 20 on the South and Southwest sides.

The 16-year-old is facing 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, four counts of armed robbery and one count of an attempted armed vehicular hijacking.

On Aug. 31, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody in connnection.

Below is a timeline of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

Aug. 20 at 12:07 a.m. – 8000 block of South Campbell; 33-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 1:50 a.m. – 3400 block of West 72 nd Street; 58-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 2:44 a.m. – 2900 block of South Union; 21 and 22-year-old female victims

Aug. 20 at 3:25 a.m. – 6500 block of South Kedzie; 50-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 3:40 a.m. – 3700 block of West 82 nd Street; 40-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:30 a.m. – 5600 block of South Albany; 26-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:50 a.m. – 5700 block of South Richmond; 45-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 5:30 a.m. – 8600 block of South Halsted; 43-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:08 a.m. – 9500 block of South Peoria; 31-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:12 a.m. – 8400 block of South Sangamon; 40-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:20 a.m. – 6600 block of South Artesian; 66-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:45 a.m. – 6700 block of South Washtenaw; 33-year-old female victim