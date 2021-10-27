Teen beaten, stabbed on CTA train platform in the Loop

CHICAGO — An argument on a subway platform in the Loop turned violent and led to a teenager being stabbed and seriously injured.

Police said the teen, 17, got into an argument with a male and female, whose ages are unknown, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the underground platform near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.

At some point the male suspect chased him with a broom and hit him. That’s when police say the female suspect stabbed the teen in the leg with scissors.

The 17-year-old is listed in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is ongoing.

