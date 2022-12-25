CHICAGO – A teen and a man were shot Saturday night on the South SIde.
Just before 7:10 p.m., police officers observed a shooting in the 5900 block of South Halsted.
Police said three suspects were in a Toyota Corolla when one exited and fired shots into a Nissan Rogue.
A 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.
One CPD officer fired shots in the direction of the suspects, who are at-large.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.