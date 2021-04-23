Teen, 19, fatally shot in Little Village: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said the teen was on the 2500 block of West Cermak Road, next to a Walmart, around 8 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots at the him.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and face and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen’s identity has not yet been released.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.