CHICAGO — A teenager who was shot and killed on the city’s Northwest Side Saturday morning has been identified by police.

According to police, 17-year-old Daniel Rios was in a physical altercation with a known offender near the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Friday night when the individual produced a handgun and shot Rios before fleeing the scene.

Police say Rios was shot in the lower left abdomen and was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.