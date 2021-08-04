Teen, 16, killed in Hermosa hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old.

A tan minivan was traveling on the 4500 block of West Armitage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and rear-ended a white Dodge Charger. The charger then struck the rear of a parked semi-truck on the same street.

The teen was inside the Charger and killed in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, a 44-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center along with a female passenger who had leg pain. Both are expected to be OK.

The man parked inside the semi-truck was not injured.

The minivan did not stop and the driver left the scene. Police are searching for the driver of the car and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Area Five detectives are investigating.