CHICAGO — A man working as a tattoo artist has been charged in three alleged sexual assaults of two women and a teen.

Miguel Deleon, 49, was arrested Monday at his residence in the 6500 block of South Francisco.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful restraint, criminal sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual assault.

Police allege he sexually abused and unlawfully restrained a 25-year-old woman on Aug. 8, 2021. On April 16 of last year, police allege he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Then nearly a year after the first allegation, authorities believe on Aug. 1 of last year, he unlawfully restrained and sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman.

CPD said the alleged incidents happened in the same block he resides in and he was working as a tattoo artist at the time.

Chicago police said they are looking for more potential victims and that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call 312-747-8380.

Deleon is due in bond court on Wednesday.