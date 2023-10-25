CHICAGO — Over $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen after an SUV crashed into a Near West Side shoe store early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to The Flee Club, located in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street near Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Authorities found an SUV, which crashed through the front of the store. The Flee Club sells high-end sneakers and merchandise.

Co-owner Darris Kelly told WGN News the crew, around four to five people, stole over $100,000 worth of goods and left.

“Just devastation, my heart is broke,” Kelly said. “You put so much time and money into your store, someone just comes in overnight and takes your dream away.”

Following The Flee Club incident, authorities were trying to determine if the building can support the apartments above due to the severity of the damage. On Wednesday afternoon, owners told WGN News the structure has been deemed safe.

At around 6:05 a.m., Chicago police responded to an attempted retail burglary at the Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of North Michigan. A group of five to six were unsuccessful after trying to damage the front glass door.

It’s not the only recent “crash-and-grab.”

A group rammed two vehicles into Endless Supply, located in the 700 block of North Franklin Street, on Tuesday morning.

They stole merchandise and expensive collectors items, including a $6,000 pair of Jordan 1 sneakers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help rebuild The Flee Club. For more information, click here.