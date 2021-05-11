SWAT team responding to person with gun call in South Loop

CHICAGO — The SWAT team is responding to reports of approximately 4 people with guns inside a commercial building in the South Loop, according to preliminary information from police.

Police said SWAT responded to a commercial building in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m. to a call of four men with guns.

Michigan Ave CLOSED 14th-16th. This is an ongoing situation. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/z7Yh54UBE6 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 11, 2021

According to police, a group of people were having a gathering in one of the rooms inside the building’s 3rd floor when an unknown person in the room called for police after stating they observed people with guns outside the door.

The perpetrators are only described as four men, two Black and two Hispanic. Five people have come out of the building, with three of those individuals being placed in handcuffs. It is unknown if those that exited are victims or perpetrators.

Police said preliminary information is subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.