SWAT situation underway after suspect critically injures 69-year-old man in Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO — A SWAT situation is underway in Chicago Lawn after a 69-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Richmond Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 69-year-old man was outside near a home when he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck. The 69-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a residence, prompting a SWAT situation.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN News has a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.