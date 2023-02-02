CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led to the incident.

Police say the woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to her neck and wrists. A witness stated that it was the woman’s first day on the job and that allegedly the man who stabbed her had never been to the spa before.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.