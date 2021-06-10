SUV with handcuffs hanging off bumper wanted for deadly hit-and-run of elderly resident in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Police are looking for an SUV wanted in the deadly hit-and-run of an elderly pedestrian Thursday in South Chicago.

Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run. A burgundy Chevy Tahoe, with handcuffs hanging off the bumper, struck an elderly pedestrian northbound around 11:30 a.m.

Police said driver of the Tahoe, believed to be year 1995-200 with tinted windows, continued driving northbound on Commercial. The front right side fender is black, police said.

The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-745-4521 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

