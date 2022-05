CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for vehicle linked to a hit-and-run crash that hurt a bicyclist.

Someone driving a 2011-13 white Toyota Highlander struck a bicyclist around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Melvina and Sunnyside avenues in Jefferson Park.

Police say after the collision, the driver took off.

Anyone with information should call (312) 745-4521 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.