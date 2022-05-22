CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man suspected in a robbery was critically wounded after being stabbed during a robbery at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was riding a Red Line train just before 3 a.m. when he was approached by two armed men.

One man was armed with a gun and another man was armed with a knife when a struggle with the victim began while trying to take his bag.

During the struggle, one of the suspects sustained a stab wound to the leg. The train then came to a halt and the suspect armed with a gun fled the scene with the victim’s bag.

The man armed with a knife was taken into custody and hospitalized at University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The victim was uninjured in the incident.

The robbery is under investigation by Area Two detectives.