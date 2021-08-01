Suspect sought in West Pullman fatal shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man in West Pullman Saturday night and injured two other people.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. near 116th and Peoria.

Authorities said the shooting victims were standing near a group of people who were arguing. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in times and once in the face, police said. An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A second male shooting victim is listed in serious condition.

A female shooting victim is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.