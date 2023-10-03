CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect who the department says robbed a CTA commuter at gunpoint.

According to police, the armed robbery occurred around 8 a.m. Monday at the Monroe Street Red Line station.

Police said the male suspect approached the victim and asked if he could use their cell phone.

When the victim said no, police said the male suspect displayed a gun, threatened the victim, took the cell phone and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.