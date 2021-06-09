Suspect sought for sexually abusing 10-year-old girl in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a young girl in Logan Square.

Police said two girls, ages 7 and 10, were sitting on a porch on the 2500 block of West Lyndale Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday when a man came up to them and started talking to them. The men then fondled the 10-year-old’s genitals, according to police. The man then walked away.

Police released a photo of the suspect and described him as an African American man about 20 to 30 years old with black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing purple-framed sunglasses, a maroon T-shirt, dark blue pants with white lettering “Strength Hope,” dark shoes with orange stripes, and was carrying a dark-colored messenger bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CPDTIP.com.

(Chicago Police Department)