Suspect sought for sexually abusing 10-year-old girl in Logan Square, police say

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a young girl in Logan Square.

Police said two girls, ages 7 and 10, were sitting on a porch on the 2500 block of West Lyndale Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday when a man came up to them and started talking to them. The men then fondled the 10-year-old’s genitals, according to police. The man then walked away.

Police released a photo of the suspect and described him as an African American man about 20 to 30 years old with black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing purple-framed sunglasses, a maroon T-shirt, dark blue pants with white lettering “Strength Hope,” dark shoes with orange stripes, and was carrying a dark-colored messenger bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CPDTIP.com.

(Chicago Police Department)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News