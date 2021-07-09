LIVE: Chicago police give update after West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A suspect was shot by Chicago police after a shootout with officers in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police responded to shots fired on the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three officers involved in the shooting were also hospitalized but were not hit by bullets.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

No further information was provided.