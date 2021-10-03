Suspect in custody after shots fired at police in Gresham

CHICAGO — Authorities arrested a man after shots were fired in the direction of Chicago police officers Sunday afternoon in Gresham. A second offender, the suspected shooter, remains at large.

Around 2:50 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the 500 block of W. 88th St.

Police said officers found an armed man in an alleyway firing gunshots.

The officers pursued the armed man. Police said the offender was able to escape, however.

Officers arrested a separate man but did not elaborate on how the male subject was involved.

No one was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.