CHICAGO — A 28-year-old was hit in the head with a handgun during a carjacking in Edgebrook early Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two suspects followed a 28-year-old into a white Audi SUV at the BP gas station located at the Central and Caldwell Avenue intersection in the Edgebrook neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The 28-year-old was hit on the head with a handgun before he ran out of the SUV before the suspects fled the scene. Surveillance footage from the gas station captured the crime.

The man was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

One suspect was arrested and the Audi SUV was recovered in Elmwood Park.

No further information has been provided at this time.