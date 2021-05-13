Suspect in 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams shooting death may have fled state: report

CHICAGO — The third suspect in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl on the West Side may have fled the state.

Devontay Anderson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams. Police are still looking for him, but the Chicago Tribune reports they may have tracked him in the Miami area.

Jaslyn was sitting in a car with her dad at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the West Side when she was shot on April 18.

Two other men are in custody and have been charged in Jaslyn’s murder. Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after Jaslyn was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father. The 18-year-old was charged in her murder.

Chicago police have not said at this time if Goudy was one of the shooters. The first suspect arrested, Lewis, was shot by CPD after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on the Eisenhower.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School, loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.