CHICAGO — A suspect involved in two expressway shootings has been arrested, according to Illinois State Police.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street. One person was shot and was self-transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A short time later, shots were fired from a vehicle at 49th and the Dan Ryan, but no one was injured.

Around 11:25 p.m., Illinois State Police spotted the vehicle believed to be involved in both shootings and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a wall on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park.

One person was taken into custody.

