CHICAGO — A string of crimes from sexual assault, robbery, kidnappings and a stabbing ended with the death of a suspect in a rollover crash Friday morning, police said.

According to police, an unidentified man entered a residential building in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue early Friday morning. He approached a woman, produced a knife and proceeded to batter and sexually assault her.

Police say the man then encountered two more women and forced all three of them into a residence, then robbed all three at knifepoint. A man then entered the residence and was also held at knifepoint and robbed.

The woman who was sexually assaulted managed to escape, police said. The ma forced the remaining victims into his car and went to a Subway restaurant in the 700 block of 31st Street in Bridgeport.

Police said the man attacked and robbed a restaurant employee and left with cash from the register. The man got back into the car which hit a police squad car before crashing and flipping over in the 3000 block of Pitney Court.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

At the condominium building, residents say they want a review of building security measures.

The woman who was sexually assaulted was taken to Rush Medical Center and the two other women were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.