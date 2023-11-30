CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has charged a man for hitting a 53-year-old in the head with a metal object last December in the Loop.

30-year-old Pierre Thorne has been charged for striking a 53-year-old man in the head with a metal object on the 100 block of West Madison Street in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

The 53-year-old victim was left with serious injuries.

Thorne was arrested on Wednesday and now faces two counts of aggravated battery charges.

He will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

No further information has been provided at this time.