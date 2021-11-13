Suspect at large after shooting at Safariland in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A suspect is at-large after a shooting at Safariland in Villa Park, according to police.

Police said a shooting occurred at Safariland at approximately 7 p.m., located at 701 West North Avenue. After the shooting, a suspect was witnessed running into a residential area near North Lincoln Avenue and West Roy Drive.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Police continue to search for the suspect and ask residents to avoid the area and call 911 if anything suspicious is seen.