CHICAGO — Surveillance video has been released by Chicago police of three people wanted in the slaying of a security guard outside of a Chatham store last week.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20 at around 1 p.m., officers responded to DTLR, located in the 700 block of East 87th Street, on the report of a shooting.

Edward Creamer, 53, of Calumet City, who was working as a security guard for the store at the time, was involved in an altercation with two males and a female.

CPD said one of the suspects shot Creamer three times. He later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Surveillance footage below, released by police Wednesday night, shows the two males and female stealing merchandise from the store prior to running out.

The group fled in a Nissan Maxima, stolen on Dec. 19, with Illinois plate number CW 25426.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.