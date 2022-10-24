The Office of the Postal Inspector has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of the man accused of attempting to assault a postal worker and stealing her vehicle in Little Village.

Police said a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck on the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, when she encountered a man inside. According to police, the man attempted to sexually assault her but she was able to escape.

The man then stole the truck and fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, but it was later recovered on the 4500 block of West Marquette.

The mail carrier was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital for observation. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Postal Inspector has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of this man.

Anyone with information is urged to call 877-876-2455.