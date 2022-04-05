CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance video of the suspects who they say robbed and beat a man in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, then went on a spending spree with his credit card.

Surveillance video captured the moment a Chicago man found the three boys going through his vehicle outside his home on the 2100 block of West 22nd Place before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, 51, approached them and they responded by beating him with different objects before leaving the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan. Moments later, they returned and attacked and robbed the man again.

The suspects were then captured on surveillance video at the North Riverside Mall — allegedly using the man’s credit card to go shopping.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Police want to remind the public to never approach an offender or the vehicle if caught in this type of situation.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.

(Chicago Police Department)