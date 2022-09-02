CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard.

The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two men exiting the vehicle as a 58-year-old woman was opening the Currency Exchange. One of the men approaches the woman, the other would-be robber approaches a parked car — which may be the retired officer’s car.

According to police, the retired officer and men then exchanged gunfire and he was shot six times.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he’s listed in serious condition. The woman was not injured. It is unclear if any other people were shot during the incident.

Police are seeking a total of three suspects. No one is currently in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.