Surveillance footage shows suspect after racist graffiti, vandalism discovered at North Side bar

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance footage vandalizing a popular North Side karaoke bar.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at around 3:30 a.m. at Trader Todd’s, located in the 3200 block of North Sheffield.

The bar discovered benches covered in racist graffiti, broken glass and its surveillance cameras moved down. Before they were smashed, the cameras caught the man in action.

“We’ve been here 20 years come December,” manager Bill Gold said. “Never had anything like this happen before and we’re very upset about it.”

The man, described as white with facial hair, was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, gray shoes and a black backpack. He’s accused of writing hateful messages, puling up plants and tearing down signs that asked patrons to wear a mask.

Surveillance image of the man

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.