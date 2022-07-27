CHICAGO — A worker was shot during a robbery at a Subway restaurant on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant near Fullerton Avenue and Cicero Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police said the robber entered the Subway and demanded that the 23-year-old clerk give him cash. When the worker refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the clerk twice.

The gunman fled the scene.

The worker was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.