CHICAGO — A suburban man was arrested Sunday for 10 alleged retail burglaries across the city.

Dion Butts, 24, of Hillside, is facing 10 counts of burglary after he was arrested Sunday in the 100 block of South Oak Avenue in Hillside.

He is accused of being one of multiple suspects who forced entry into the following businesses. Over $180,000 worth of merchandise and cash were stolen.

6100 block of West Diversey – Nov. 26, 2021

1500 block of North Cicero – Nov. 26, 2021

2000 block of West Division – Nov. 26, 2021

600 block of North Michigan – Jan. 4 & 6

2900 block of North Broadway – Jan. 6

400 block of West Belmont – Jan. 6

1100 block of West 18 th – Jan. 14

– Jan. 14 3600 block of West 26th – Jan. 17

5800 block of West North – Feb. 3, 2022

Butts was charged in some of the same alleged burglaries that Tacarre Harper, 27, of Maywood, is charged in.

In February, authorities arrested Harper and accused him of being the alleged “ringleader” in several retails thefts.