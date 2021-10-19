Suburban man, 23, charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A suburban man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Jovan McPherson, a 23-year-old from Elgin, was charged with felony attempted first murder, felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

Police said McPherson was arrested Monday after an officer was shot. After 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of West North Avenue Monday on the report of a shooting.

Just before their arrival, a shopper at an Ulta location flagged down an officer for help. The witness told police they observed a man acting erratically.

Police followed the man to a car in the parking lot, when he then opened fire — striking a male officer in the face.

According to CPD Supt. David Brown, the officer sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to the face and was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The officer was released around 7 p.m. and stopped by the 18th District in his hospital gown before heading home.

Police said McPherson battered a second officer. He was charged with kidnapping for the unlawful restraint of a 21-year-old woman just before shots were fired that same day.

McPherson is due in bond court Tuesday.