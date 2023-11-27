CHICAGO — A suburban male is charged in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.

Datavion Braxton, 18, of Bradley faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges months after the fatal shooting on June 24. According to police, the shooting occurred in the first block of W. 111th Street in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

Chicago police allege that Braxton shot and killed the 19-year-old while he was inside his vehicle. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were also inside the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Braxton was due to appear in court on Monday.