Student, security guard shot outside Phillip Academy HS on Chicago’s South Side

Chicago Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A student and security guard was shot outside Wendell Phillip Academy High School on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooting injured a 14-year-old girl. Ambulances rushed the minor to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Authorities added that the 45-year-old wounded security guard arrived in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago first responders arrived on scene about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Pershing Road.

A student who was inside the school when the shooting occurred told WGN that the shooter was outside of the school, possibly at the doorway, when gunfire erupted.

The Bronzeville-area high school dismissed class around 3:15 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred around 3:12 p.m.

Chicago police remain on scene and plan to give a briefing on the incident shortly.

Stay with WGN News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News