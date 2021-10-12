Student, security guard shot outside Phillip Academy HS on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — A student and security guard was shot outside Wendell Phillip Academy High School on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooting injured a 14-year-old girl. Ambulances rushed the minor to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Authorities added that the 45-year-old wounded security guard arrived in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago first responders arrived on scene about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Pershing Road.

A student who was inside the school when the shooting occurred told WGN that the shooter was outside of the school, possibly at the doorway, when gunfire erupted.

The Bronzeville-area high school dismissed class around 3:15 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred around 3:12 p.m.

Chicago police remain on scene and plan to give a briefing on the incident shortly.

