CHICAGO — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a struggle inside a car led to a crash in the Loop early Wednesday evening.

According to police, a female victim of unknown age was inside an Infiniti FX35 sedan when an unknown male and female offender both entered the car around 5:42 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street.

Police said a struggle ensued between the victim and two offenders inside the vehicle as the vehicle began to drive forward. The vehicle then hit a column and the impact of the crash trapped all three individuals inside the car.

The Chicago Fire Department then arrived on scene and extracted the three from the vehicle, taking them to local hospitals.

The male offender was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital, while the female victim and female offender are listed in stable condition.

Police said the female offender has been taken into custody where charges are pending.

No other information is available at this time.