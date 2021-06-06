String of vehicle thefts reported in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO – Police are warning residents about a string of motor vehicle thefts in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Authorities said in all instances, “the victims would park their vehicles at the above locations and [discover] said vehicles missing on the same day or next day. In some incidents, the keys were left in

the vehicle.”

Police said the following incidents took place during the months of April and May:

7200 block of South Peoria Street on April 08, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

7200 block of South Halsted Street on April 07-08, 2021 between the hours of 5 p.m. and noon

7300 block of South Sangamon Street on April 23-24, 2021 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 3 p.m.

7300 block of South Halsted Street on 24-25 April 2021 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

7300 block of South Halsted Street on May 01, 2021, at 8 p.m.

7100 block of South Halsted Street on May 09, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

7100 block of South Halsted Street on May 14, 2021, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

7200 block of South Halsted Street on May 27, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Police used these incident to remind locals to stay vigilant and to never leave their car keys inside the vehicle.