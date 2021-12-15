String of robberies overnight in Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square

CHICAGO — A string of business break-in’s on the city’s North Side has detectives looking for suspects Wednesday morning.

A door of a business in Lincoln Park is now boarded up as a result of a burglar shattering the glass to the front door of Batter & Berries, 2748 N Lincoln Ave., around 12:15 a.m.

Police said the offender shattered the front door and fled through the back of the restaurant. The executive chef of Batter & Berries said the person who broke into the restaurant did not get away with any cash.

A couple of hours later, thieves broke into two liquor stores in Lincoln Square. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Windy City Liquors in the 4900 block of N. Damen. Two men got away from the scene with liquor and cash.

A few moments later around 2:40 a.m., two men shattered the front door of J&B Liquors in the 1900 block of W. Lawrence. The men escaped with the cash register.

Area Three detectives are investigating each of these break-ins.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police have not confirmed if there is a connection between the break-ins.