CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago.

According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded property, and in some cases, took their vehicles.

Police describe the group of offenders as Black males being around the ages of 15 to 21, armed at times with black and silver handguns, and possibly wearing black puffy coats. The group of offenders were also alleged to be using a white sedan.

Incident dates and locations:

9100 block of south Luella Avenue on Jan. 6

9500 block of South Muskegon Avenue on Jan. 6

1700 block of East 84th Street on Jan. 6

9100 block of South Luella Avenue on Jan. 7

9600 block of South Houston Avenue on Jan. 7

9000 block of South Luella Avenue on Jan. 7

1600 blcok of East 91st Street on Jan. 7

1900 block of East 87th Street on Jan. 8

8600 block of South Euclid Avenue on Jan. 8

8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue on Jan. 8

8700 block of South Commerical Avenue on Jan. 8

8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue on Jan. 8

Police said the above incidents all occurred during the late afternoon to the early evening.

If you or someone you know has any information that could help detectives make a breakthrough in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.