CHICAGO — A string of armed robberies involving postal workers across Chicago continues, with a 32-year-old man becoming the city’s latest victim.

Chicago police are investigating after the department said a postal worker was robbed as he delivered mail at an apartment complex on 80th and Colfax in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

“I’m just sad to hear that because we have a very nice postal worker, very nice,” said a South Shore resident who wished to be identified only by her first name, Evenly. “I guess they’re kind of afraid now with all the crime. You never know what you’re going to run into.”

Police said the postal worker was in the entryway of the apartment building when someone approached him with a gun and demanded his property around 11 am. The postal worker obliged and the unidentified suspect ran off.

The crime occurred as a local contractor worked across the street.

“When I show up here, I see the postal office truck there and I see the police. I didn’t know it was a robbery, though. I’m surprised,” said contractor Ismetha Dzic.

Police say there have been at least 12 robberies involving postal carriers in the last month, with a cluster on the West Side and as far north as Rogers Park.

In each case, police say one to three armed robbers approached the mail carriers, demanded their property and got away. The postal inspector is also investigating the crimes.

The federal agency responded to WGN’s request for comment, saying in part: “Robberies of letter carriers are a top priority for us, so much so that we have dedicated teams investigating robberies of USPS employees in the Chicagoland area.”