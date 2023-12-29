CHICAGO — A string of burglaries on the city’s South Side has prompted a warning from Chicago police.

According to officers, four burglaries unfolded in Hyde Park over the course of about two weeks between Dec. 11, and Dec. 23.

Police say during each burglary, the thief entered the property through a door or window before stealing items from inside.

Officers say the burglaries happened at several different times of the day and police did not provide details on what types of items were stolen.

Chicago police offered the following timeline of the burglaries that took place in Hyde Park between Dec. 11, and Dec. 23:

5400 block of South Ellis Avenue on Dec. 11, between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

5400 block of South Greenwood Avenue on Dec. 16, at 9 p.m.

1100 block of East 54th Place on Dec. 16, at 12 a.m.

1100 block of East 54th Place on Dec. 23, at 8 a.m.

5400 block of South Ellis Avenue on Dec. 23, between 12 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Chicago police advise residents to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Police say residents should keep their doors and windows secured and advise homeowners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

Officers say anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, residents should make a copy of it for authorities.

Police have not provided a description of the individual responsible for the burglaries and advised residents in the area to take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim. Police say it is unclear if the burglaries were conducted by one person or a group.

Anyone with information on the string of burglaries is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.