CHICAGO — Chicago police reported of multiple armed robberies within an hour in the West Town and West Loop neighborhoods Thursday morning.

According to police, a 57-year-old and 51-year-old man were walking near the 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 4:00 a.m. when two unknown vehicles with approximately four individuals inside approached. Two unknown men exited one of the cars, displayed firearms and demanded the victim’s belongings.

Police say one of the men struck the 51-year-old man in the face and took their property, returned in the vehicle and fled eastbound. Both victims declined EMS.

Twenty minutes later police reported of a 69-year-old man walking near the 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue when a grey sedan approached and four armed men exited, pushing the victim to the ground before taking his personal property. They fled southbound.

Another police report stated that a 45-year-old man was inside his vehicle near the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue around 4:50 a.m. when a silver sedan approached when four armed men exited and demanded the man’s personal belongings. The victim complied and the offenders returned to the sedan fleeing northbound.

Police say a 22-year-old man was outside near the 1600 block of North Leavitt Street around 5:00 a.m. when a gray sedan approached and three men exited the vehicle. They pushed the victim to the ground and demanded his property. They were not armed, took the man’s property and fled southbound. The man’s property was recovered nearby.

There is currently no one in custody for any of the incidents and police are actively investigating each.