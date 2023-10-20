CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is ramping up security alerts to identify suspects behind a string of armed robberies on and near campus.

Police issued a community alert to Hyde Park and South Kenwood residents following four robberies in the area Thursday night.

The first incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at a CTA bus stop in the 1600 block of E. Hyde Park Blvd. According to police, two people got out of a white sedan, pushed the victim, grabbed a cell phone and drove off.

About two and a half hours later, a group of five people were robbed at gunpoint. The group was walking 54th and Kenwood near Nickels Park when a group of people jumped out of an older-looking sedan.

One of the offenders had a handgun.

Hours later, on Kinmbark, two people were robbed. About 10 minutes later, another incident under the same circumstances, saw two people walking on the sidewalk robbed by five people armed with guns.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information may submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. The latest stats from the area police district show that robbery stats are up 20% from last year.

No injuries were reported.